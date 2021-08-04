Date set for Thainstone Spectacular

The annual Thainstone Spectacular show returns later this month.

The annual event, which was held online last year due to Covid-19 restrictions, will take place on Friday, August 20 at Thainstone Centre, Inverurie, and will be sponsored by leading law firm Blackadders.

Ellen Eunson, Partner, Rural Land and Business team, said: “Along with the farming community, the Blackadders rural team have really missed catching up with clients, colleagues and family at the local agricultural shows.

“We are delighted the Spectacular is back and we are pleased to once again sponsor this great event which helps provide an opportunity for breeders to show their high-quality cattle and for buyers to buy the very best. It is very important to us to give back and support the local farming sector. We very much look forward to seeing everyone again at this year’s show.”

Current Covid-19 guidelines will allow Aberdeen and Northern Marts to welcome exhibitors back into the Exchange Hall to parade their animals, while giving prospective buyers the chance to view the judging at the pre-sale show held on the morning of the event.

Last year’s online sale met a phenomenal trade and attracted more than 50 registered bidders from all corners of the UK.