Young farmers excel at Thainstone overwintering competition

Clockwise from top left: Overall champion Hannah Lorimer; Top price Finn Christie; Bullock champion Jayne Mitchell and Home-bred champion Harvey Stuart.

The event, organised by Aberdeen & Northern Marts, and sponsored by Ledingham Chalmers, was judged by Fife-based farmer, Ian Wainwright, Todhall Farm, Cupar.

In total, 58 calves sold through the sale ring, with 35 heifers cashing in at 329.5p per kg or £1603.71 and 23 steers levelling at 273.3p per kg or £1458.26.

Securing a top price of £3200, was a 13-month-old British Blue cross heifer from Garioch YFC member, Finn Christie, Newton of Balquhain, Pitcaple.

Weighing 464kg, she sold to David Moir of Home Farm, Cairness, Fraserburgh.

The overall champion honours went to a nine-month-old Limousin cross heifer from Echt YFC member, Hannah Lorimer, Cadgerford, Kingswells.

Scaling 376kg, she was bred by Michael Robertson, Fodderletter Farms, Tomintoul, who purchased the animal back for £2500.

Hannah was also the winner of the Calladrum Cup for the best overwintered animal, producing the highest gross margin of £1780 profit for 132 days kept.

Keith & District YFC member, Jayne Mitchell from Ploverwards, Grange, Keith, stood champion with an 11-month-old Limousin cross bullock bred by Pittentian Farming, Pittentian Farm, Crieff. He weighed 604kg and sold for £1960 to Bill Cameron, Burnside of Edingight, Grange, Keith.

Five animals sold with a £2000 price tag, with the first from Vale of Alford member, Lucy Gordon, Lost Farm, Strathdon.

Bred by Gavin Greenlaw and Jenna Whyte of Balgairn Farm, Ballater, this 16-month-old British Blue cross heifer stood second in its class and was purchased by Backmuir Livestock, Keith.

Next at this money, was a first prize winner from Vale of Alford member, Owen Young, Nether Drumallochie, Glenkindie, Alford.

This 14-month-old Limousin cross heifer was bred by Fodderletter Farms and sold to Scott Watson, Forfar.

Owen also received £2000 for his first prize, 12-month-old Limousin cross heifer bred by Gary Bell, Haas-side, which went to GM Barclay and Co, Tullo of Garvock, Laurencekirk.

Matching this price was a third prize, 12-month-old heifer from Archie Knox, Mid Hall, Fyvie, Turriff. Bred by Gary Bell, Haas-side, she was purchased by Moir Livestock, Home Farm, Cairness, Fraserburgh.

Last at this money, when sold to William and David Moir, was a third prize, 15-month-old Limousin cross heifer from Jayne Michell, Ploverwards.

Ruling supreme in the home-bred section was a February, 2021-born Charolais cross bullock from Harvey Stuart, Lettoch Farm, Glenlivet. Crossing the weighbridge at 532kg, he sold for £1440 to IG Pirie and Co, Overton of Bruxie, Maud, Peterhead.

The second animal through the ring, a Charolais cross bullock from Selina Gordon, Clochnahill, Stonehaven, sold for £1980 to GA Reid, Mill of Haulkerton, Laurencekirk, while Mark Robertson, Fodderletter, Tomintoul, sold a first prize Limousin cross heifer for £1950 to William and David Moir.

Jack Hendry, Heads of Auchinderran, Keith, won the highest gross margin in the bullocks, having raised £1020 profit over 153 days.