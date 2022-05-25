A bright ‘GLOW’ as Tour of Britain 2022 brings new online resource to Aberdeenshire Schools

Braemar Primary School class teacher Mrs Nixon looks over Stage 1 of this year’s Tour of Britain with pupils Eilidh, Chloe and Robin.

The new resources, hosted on the GLOW platform, allows teachers and school staff to access a wide range of information about the Tour of Britain, with a specific focus on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) subjects and how closely they relate to cycling.

As Stage 1 approaches, the numerous scientific and technological advances that exist within professional cycling will also be explored with a specific Tour of Britain STEM Day taking place on September 1, followed by an optional Active Travel Day the following day on September 2 where pupils can walk, scoot, wheel or cycle to school.

The resources also provide a more expansive overview of cycling options, including links to the highly successful Aberdeenshire Bikeability programme, the creation of extra-curricular cycling sessions via Active Schools or Live Life Aberdeenshire’s Outdoor programme, and community links to local cycling clubs via Scottish Cycling and national resources from Cycling Scotland.

By closely aligning with the national Tour of Britain Schools Pack from the race organisers, the combined resources will now ensure schools can provide a comprehensive overview to pupils.

Schools are being encouraged to complete the ‘Flag and Jersey’ designs provided by the race organisers, with the designs then being used to decorate Care Homes, Sheltered Housing complexes and council sports facilities in the build up to Stage 1.

The resources will become a permanent source of cycling information for schools, families and the public.

Live Life Aberdeenshire will also be carrying a public version of the resources which will be available at www.livelifeaberdeenshire.org.uk/live-life-outdoors/