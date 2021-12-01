Art exhibition celebrates final year students

Student EmmaJane Kingaby's work will feature in the exhibition.

This interim exhibition launches this week across two venues in Aberdeen, the Look Again Project Space, St. Andrews Street and the Arcade, that’s part of the Anatomy Rooms.

Members of the public are invited to come and enjoy this five-day exhibition that explores a diversity of themes including environmentalism, gender identity, consumer culture, social media and many more across a variety of media from video and performance to printmaking, sculpture and photography.

Year Tutor, Jim Hamlyn from Gray’s School of Art, said: “This is a really exciting opportunity for the students to share their work and to showcase their skills in preparation for their final degree shows in June 2022 after a far too long in the shadows of lockdown.”

One of the students who has, curated and coordinated the exhibition is EmmaJane Kingaby from Collieston, who is in her final year studying Contemporary Arts Practice.She said: “We are really excited to be launching ‘Back’! This is about us telling the world that we are back on campus following the pandemic.

“Gray’s School of Art is a community. A community of creatives who can bounce ideas around our studio spaces together.

"This is something we have missed deeply. Eager to return to workshops after almost two years of continuing our degrees under the restrictions of the pandemic, we are excited to show you what we have been up to since we have been back!

“Whilst preparing for the exhibition, many of us have adapted to a blended approach of study. For some, this is the first time exhibiting physically as we’ve so far only exhibited publicly via a digital means.

"As we approach graduation, we want to taste a physical exhibition and to introduce our work to the public. Everyone is invited to come and explore a collection of creative new work.

Following a launch night on Wednesday, the exhibition is now open to the public until December 5, 11am – 5pm.