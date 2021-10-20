Celebrating “life-changing” adult learning

Cllr Gillian Owen, Charles McCorry, Michelle Baguley, Wilma Wilson and fellow adult learner Philip Boath.

Learners shared their personal stories and the impact of their learning at the event, which was organised by the local authority’s Community Learning & Development (CLD) Adult Learning team.

Adult learners came together with staff to reflect on the learners’ success in topics including Personal Development, Literacy and Numeracy, English to Speakers of Other Languages, and Using Computers. Learners also celebrated achieving SQA and other accredited qualifications.

Those who took part are keen to highlight how much of a difference gaining the support of the Adult Learning team has made to them.

Charlie McCorry who is an adult learner from Pitcaple said: “My experience with Adult Learning has been life-changing! It is changing me for the better!”

“The learning gave me more confidence, focus and awareness of myself; and a desire to improve myself. It also helped me increase my self-respect,” was shared by Douglas Stevenson, Inverurie.

Michelle Baguley from Pitmedden added: “The STEPS to Success programme has changed the way I think… It has been life changing!”

Wilma Wilson from Oldmeldrum said: “I’ve learned to change the way I think about things, challenge myself and improve my own mental health. It really has changed my life – thank you!”

Chair of the council’s Education and Children’s Services Committee, Cllr Gillian Owen, said: “We've heard some very personal and moving stories from our speakers. I think you'll agree that these stories are testament to the resilience and hard work of the Adult Learners, especially during these last very difficult few years.

"We thank you all for sharing your stories with us and congratulate you again on your achievements.”

Communities and Partnerships Interim Service Manager, Philip Boath, added : “We are very grateful to the adult learners for sharing their stories, and enjoyed hearing how learning has helped them improve their skills and meet life’s challenges.”