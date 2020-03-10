Celebrations and achievements for Ellon group

Ellon Girlguiding celebrated World Thinking Day on Sunday, February 23 at Ellon Baptist Church.

Local leader Stephanie Deans was presented with her ten-year service award from Assistant County Commissioner Helen Simpson (pictured above).

Arlene Dunbar, local District Commissioner, thanked the Baptist Church for hosting this important event which allows local members to make their annual promise declaration in front of members of the public.

Arlene also welcomed local members of the Trefoil Guild who are also ex-Guiders from Ellon.

Commenting on the day Arlene said: “It is wonderful to have The Trefoil Guild come and support the girls as part of their annual celebration.”