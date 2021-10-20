CGI brings Cyber Escape experience to Kemnay Academy

Kemnay Academy S1 pupils enjoy a fun way to learn about cyber security (Photo:Ross Johnston/Newsline Media)

S1 pupils teamed up to beat the hacker and learn about cyber security risks and how to avoid them.

The experience was safely built within a shipping container and allows small groups to participate in a short "escape".

Teams had to work together to uncover clues, solve puzzles and accomplish cyber-related tasks to escape successfully in the time allowed.

Pupils learned critical skills in a simulated real-world setting through interactive activities, much like other escape rooms.

They learned about everything from protecting their privacy and creating strong passwords, to physical security, device and document handling and navigating social media.

The Cyber Escape experience was developed by CGI's UK Cyber Security practice to train, educate and engage with businesses to help them better understand cyber security risks, complement any existing security awareness training, and increase knowledge of how to reduce the impact of a cyber-attack in a unique way.

In conjunction with the organisation's [email protected] team, it has tailored the experience for young people too, as they face evolving cyber threats and challenges online.