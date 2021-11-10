Digital Showcase celebrates creative entrepreneurship at Gray’s School of Art

Kimberley's stunning drawing of Huntly Castle.

Delivered in partnership between Robert Gordon University’s Entrepreneurship and Innovation Group and Look Again, the Gray’s School of Art creative unit, the Creative Entrepreneurship course is a fully-funded post-graduate course, providing business development to support creatives in Scotland.

One of the students involved in the Creative Entrepreneurship course is Kimberley Smith, from Inverurie.

Kimberley initially studied Architecture at RGU where she discovered a love of drawing traditional architecture.

Kimberley's art features on a wide range of items. Visit www.kimberleyart.co.uk/

After graduating, Kimberley worked as a project engineer and continued drawing in her free time.

After setting up an Etsy shop five years ago as a hobby, Kimberley realised that there was a market for her products, so began focusing on growing her business through gaining wholesale clients and marketing.

She has recently been featured in British Vogue and has also gifted a painting to Prince Charles.

Kimberley said: “I grew up in rural Aberdeenshire where I was lucky enough to spend a lot of time exploring beautiful places, from tower houses such as Crathes Castle to the lighthouses on steep cliffs.

"Each place has its own character and I love bringing these places to life through paintings.

“RGU’s Creative Entrepreneurship Course has given me the opportunity to meet and speak with many like-minded individuals, all at different stages in their business.

"I would recommend the course to anyone who is passionate about turning their creative business idea into a successful venture.”

Course leader and Look Again Co-director, Hilary Nicol, said: “The talent on show at the Creative Entrepreneurship Digital Showcase is outstanding.

“The group involved have worked really hard and shown how much creative flair there is in the North-East.