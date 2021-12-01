Ellon Academy pupils raise £3000 for Abernecessities
Congratulations to Aymara B, Amy D, Emily I and Fergus S who have won £3000 for their chosen charity, Abernecessities.
The Ellon Academy S6 pupils have spent the last term working on the YPI program where they identify an area of need in the local area and then find a charity that addresses it. The best presentation wins £3000.
Other groups represented in the final were Rainbow Rogues, Foos yer Doos singsong club, Friends of the Anchor Unit, Alzheimers Scotland and Mental Health Aberdeen.
Thanks to all the senior pupils who worked hard on this project and raised the profile of important issues and the charities who support them.