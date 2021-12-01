Green Canopy tree planting ceremony commemorates The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

The Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire Mr Alexander Manson planted fruit trees when he visited Midmar School as part of the Green Canopy ceremonies

The Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire Alexander Manson was a special guest who oversaw the planting of the trees at the Green Canopy ceremony, a series of events marking The Queen’s latest milestone of her reign which began in 1952.

The royal visitor was joined by head teacher Elizabeth Shepherd, teachers, and pupils as the trees were planted on the school grounds.

Mrs Shepherd said: “It was a delight to welcome Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant for Aberdeenshire Mr Alexander Manson. The children were really excited about this special event. The trees will not only act as a symbol of Her Majesty The Queen’s enduring reign but also be useful for outdoor learning too.”

Pupils join the Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire Mr Alexander Manson (r) and Elizabeth Shepherd (l), Head Teacher of Midmar Primary School

There are several Green Canopy tree planting ceremonies taking place across schools in Aberdeenshire to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

In 2022, Her Majesty The Queen will become the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, seventy years of service, acceded to the throne on February, 6 1952 when Her Majesty was 25-years-old.

Her Majesty and members of the Royal Family will travel around the country to undertake a variety of engagements to mark this historic occasion culminating with the focal point of the Platinum Jubilee Weekend in June.

The event will be officially commemorated on Saturday, June 4, 2022.