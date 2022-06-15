Green-fingered pupils need your vote in national competition

Ellon Academy's Pocket Garden has been nomiated for the national garden design competition

The pupils’ garden combines well known stories with characters from their imaginations.

The garden includes lots of sensory stimulation.

The marble run adds sound, whilst well known characters wander past colourful flowers and painted stones.

The pupils created ornaments for the garden.

Look out for Mr Tall and Mrs Small, representing death and decay, and life and growth that surround us in nature.

The pupils are rightly proud of the garden they have created.

Voting will close at 9am on Monday, June 20, so make sure you cast your vote before then.

You can make your vote by visiting keepscotlandbeautiful.org/pocket-garden-showcase

The pupils' garden features plants, flowers and hand-made decorations.

The pupils at work designing the pocket garden.