Inspector praises Inverurie Academy for progress made during Covid pandemic

Academy staff were praised for tackling the pandemic challenges and moving to the new campus.

In a letter to parents and carers, HM Inspector David Drysdale said the school’s senior leadership team and staff had successfully tackled the challenges caused by the Coronavirus pandemic alongside moving to a new £55million community campus.

The letter also mentions the building which provides modern facilities for learning and is highly valued by staff and young people.

They report a stronger sense of community and purpose, with a clear focus on learning.

He said: “Staff have paid strong attention to ensuring that young people are able to make progress in their learning throughout the pandemic.

"Approaches to monitoring and evaluating the school is now more robust.

"This is helping teachers to improve their professional practice in teaching, learning and assessment.

"They have reflected on their practice during the first period of school closure and made important revisions which supported learners well during the second period of school closure.

"They evaluated the quality of remote learning by undertaking surveys of young people to identify an appropriate balance of teacher-led and independent learning.”

Cllr Gillian Owen, Aberdeenshire Council’s Education and Children’s Services Committee chair, said: “It is wonderful to see the best practice shown by the senior leadership team has been recognised by the inspector.

"Many congratulations to all the staff too.

"It is great the report recognised Inverurie Academy has really worked hard to ensure young people receive the best possible education in the most challenging of times.”

Committee vice chair Cllr Rosemary Bruce added: “I am delighted to see the important role the Inverurie Community Campus has played in improving learning acknowledged by Education Scotland.

"The fact that the state-of-the-art facility is cherished by young people and staff alike shows the importance of investing in our learning estate.”