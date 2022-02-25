Inverurie pupils marching to musical success thanks to bagpipe award

Meldrum Academy pupils with their new sets of pipes, alongside their piping instructor Andrew Gray

Fifteen pupils at Meldrum Academy and Rayne North Primary will benefit from the award.

Linda Moggach, faculty head of performing arts at Meldrum Academy, said: “The pupils are delighted with their new pipes, which will make a big difference to their learning.

"The pipes will open doors to exciting opportunities such as taking part in events and performing with the schools pipe band.”

Alexandra Duncan, director of SSPDT, added: “The idea is to give young players time to get to grips with the pipes and time to raise funds to buy their own set which cost upwards of £700.”

The charity also runs a Music Enterprise Award scheme that helps young pipers raise the necessary funds so that they can afford their own set.

By playing at weddings and other events, as well as busking and other enterprising activities, young pipers can soon raise the cash they need.

Alex adds that the pipes and drums are very popular with youngsters, and help raise attainment as well as build resilience, teamwork and confidence.

Meldrum Academy and its associated primary Schools receive tuition from piping instructor Andrew Gray, which is provided by Aberdeenshire Council Instrumental Music Service.

The Scottish Schools Pipes and Drums Trust is a registered charity with its headquarters in Edinburgh.

It promotes the playing of pipes and drums in Scottish state schools.

The charity offers cash grants for tuition and other related band costs, plus free bagpipe and b-flat chanter loans and paid trainee internships.

It also organises the Scottish Schools Pipe Band Championships - the biggest schools piping competition in the world, although the 2022 edition has been postponed until March 2023 for logistical reasons due to the pandemic.