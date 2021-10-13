Meldrum Academy teacher makes history by winning the first Africa UK Pageant title

Simone with Lorraine Shields, Naomi's mum.

She went above and beyond the remit taking on the role of Project co-ordinator of the Got Your Back Naomi crowdfunding project with the aim to raise £45,000.

Within the space of eight months the project exceeded this goal ensuring that Naomi will undergo the potentially life changing scoliosis operation in Turkey this October 2021 and have suitable aftercare.

The day of the final competition #gotyourbacknaomi, Simone received the title of Mrs Charity Africa UK Pageant 2021.

Simone getting Pinned at Mrs Charity.

In August, the final amount raised was £50,115.00.

Simone said: “I would like to thank the judges and all the Africa UK pageant team for their hard work and efforts to champion inspiring African women living in the UK and charities supporting Autism, Women Empowerment and Covid-19. I am delighted to receive this special recognition and would like to take this opportunity to pay tribute to my fellow finalists who have also done a phenomenal job supporting charities in Africa and the UK.

“This is the kind of world I want to live in, and I am very thankful that Lorraine, Naomi and the Africa UK Pageant have given me the opportunity to be part of creating it.”