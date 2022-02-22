Neil is the new man in charge at Inverurie Academy

Inverurie Academy’s new head teacher is Neil Hendry

Speaking about why he applied for the head teacher vacancy, Mr Hendry said: “I am really excited about the opportunity Inverurie gives us.

"The new campus is obviously attractive, but also the location of the school. I really like the idea of a school bang in the middle of a town, and in a town that I believe looks after its community very well.

"There are real opportunities to work with a variety of different partners. You are then looking to create that positive ripple out to the wider community.”

Another aspect that attracted Mr Hendry to lead Inverurie Academy is the chance to work closely with St Andrew’s School, which is also based at the £55m Community Campus.

He said: “That will give a real opportunity for both sets of staff and both sets of young people to work together.”

His immediate priority will be to get to know the school community including the young people and staff, parents, and wider partners.

Mr Hendry knew from around the age of 12 he wanted to be a teacher. He spent four years studying Physical Education at John Moores University in Liverpool.

He returned to Aberdeen as a PE teacher at Robert Gordon’s College, where he spent five years before moving to St Machar Academy as a principal teacher of guidance.

He spent 12 years at St Machar becoming assistant head teacher, and a deputy head teacher – he then worked as a quality improvement officer for Aberdeen City Council.

After that Mr Hendry became head teacher of Northfield Academy for five years before becoming head teacher of the new Lochside Academy, bringing together the two secondary schools in Kincorth and Torry.

Speaking about what attracts him to secondary education, Mr Hendry said: “It’s all about young people. That’s why you come into teaching. You want to guide young people; you want to give them the best possible opportunities to chase their dreams.