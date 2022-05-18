New accessible garden path to be built for pupils at Meldrum Academy

The £1,000 contribution will cover the final costs for the all-access path to the Meldrum Academy School Community Garden

The school community garden, which plays a key role in the pupils’ outdoor learning activities, offers students the opportunity to help grow different vegetables and plants, as well as to appreciate the value of nature. Previously there was no wheelchair accessible path up to the garden, which prevented some pupils from fully participating in outdoor learning activities.

After launching a fundraising drive, the pupils were working to raise funds to pay for a new accessible path, and were close to reaching their target. Teams from SSEN Transmission working on the North East overhead line reinforcement heard about the need for funding to develop the path and stepped in with a donation of £1,000 to cover the final portion of costs for the development, materials and construction of the new garden access.

It is hoped that the path will be built over the summer school holidays, ready for pupils to enjoy in the new term.

SSEN Transmission Project Manager Simon Robertson said: “We’re delighted we’re able to help contribute towards a fully-accessible path for the pupils here at Meldrum Academy, meaning the whole school community can safely access the garden and get involved in all the outdoor learning activities on offer.

“It was great to be shown round the garden and hear from the pupils and teachers involved in their tremendous efforts to raise funds for the path, and I’m really pleased to hear that the new access will make a real difference.

“As guests in the area, it’s great to know that we can help, have a positive impact on the local community and leave a lasting legacy through the project by supporting initiatives such as this.”