New and updated part-time courses on offer at NESCol

A range of new and updated part-time courses are on offer at NESCol.

There are a few surprises with some new courses added to the 400 strong programme within health and wellbeing, hair and beauty, and electrical.

Joy Aiken, community development manager said: “Whether you’re looking to upskill, reskill or want to try something a bit different we’ve a wide range of courses for individuals and businesses.”

From February NESCol is introducing an active health and wellbeing programme, available as three-hour evening classes at Aberdeen City and Fraserburgh campus. The eight-week course includes creating a tailored fitness programme to increase overall fitness levels.

For hair and beauty enthusiasts there are new courses at AberdeenCity and Fraserburgh dedicated to mastering the fundamentals – basic blow drying and styling, basic bridal hair; introduction to barbering; introduction to make-up artistry plus gel polish services. These evening courses are held over four to six weeks.

For those electrically minded there are two new courses running at Fraserburgh – PAT Testing and 18th Edition Wiring Regulations.