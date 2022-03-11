New head teacher at Midmill School is a familiar face

She’s delighted her application for the permament post was successful.

Miss Finch said: “I love this school. I have a brilliant team here and Kintore is a wonderful community to be part of. I’m delighted we’re able to continue our journey together.”

The vision for Midmill School is to create a community where everyone’s effort is valued, which Miss Finch is passionate about.

Katie Finch has been appointed head teacher of Midmill School.

The school currently has three improvement priorities – to developing an engaging outdoor space for pupils, to promote wellbeing and sustainability and to embed whole school nurturing approaches to support pupils and to develop a whole school literacy progression.

Miss Finch was involved in the planning process when the state-of-the-art £11.5million Midmill School was built in 2016.

“I feel like I have had a link to this school since it was conceived," she said “I was here when the school opened, so it feels like home to me. I think as a school community we have developed a really special connection supporting each other through a pandemic.

"The staff, pupils and whole school community are incredible, and I love working with them.”

Teaching wasn’t quite top of Miss Finch’s list of potential careers.

“My mum was a head teacher so everybody told me I was going to be a teacher growing up, but I told them I was going to be the manager of Scotland football team," she said.

“However, I knew deep down teaching was what I wanted to do. I love working with children, I love their energy and potential, and I think it is the best job in the world.

“As a teacher, you have the opportunity to work with and develop future generations, to support them, inspire them and enable them to reach their full potential. There’s not a better job out there.”

After completing a history degree at Aberdeen University, Miss Finch worked as an additional support auxiliary at Kittybrewster Primary School in the Granite City. She then completed a post graduate teaching qualification from Aberdeen University and joined Lumphanan School for her probationary teaching year.

Following that, she taught at Torphins School for six years, before moving to Kinellar School where she became depute head teacher, and was then appointed acting head teacher at Midmill School in February 2019.

During this time, she has completed a post graduate PE qualification from Edinburgh University and the Into Headship qualification from Aberdeen University.

Councillor Gillian Owen, Aberdeenshire Council’s Education and Children’s Services Committee chair, said it was heartwarming to see someone so passionate about teaching getting the opportunity to lead a school that clearly has such sentimental ties.

She added: “I hope Miss Finch’s enthusiasm for her job will rub off on the staff and generations of happy children will learn and develop under her supportive leadership.”