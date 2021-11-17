New head teacher for Methlick Primary School

Zoe Whyte, Head Teacher of Methlick School

She was depute head teacher at Peterhead Central School for four years and seconded to St Andrews Primary School, Fraserburgh, to perform the same role prior to her new post.

Mrs Whyte said: “It’s just something I have always wanted to be, in a rural school but an area I know well. I know that it is a fantastic community and there is a lot of parental engagement. It just feels like a dream come true.”

Some of Mrs Whyte’s own children went to Methlick School Playgroup and Nursery. One of her sons farms nearby and her brother lives in the village.

“If I was going to be a head teacher anywhere, this is where I would want it to be,” she said.

Mrs Whyte’s teaching career began in 1990 as a secondary school English teacher at George Heriot’s School in Edinburgh. Then she moved up to Aberdeen, working at Ellon Academy for around 12 years where she became acting principal teacher of English. She moved into primary school teaching after deciding she wanted a new challenge. She also has experience of working in behaviour support and intervention and prevention.

Mrs Whyte became interested in working with children with additional support needs following her experience of bringing up three sons with Asperger’s Syndrome: “I am always drawn to the children with, perhaps, more challenging behaviours. I try to make sure they have a better experience. I am all about the kids.”

A combination of a love of people and literature, as well as inspirational teachers at Cults Academy, were the impetus for Mrs Whyte to pursue a career in teaching.

She said: “I have always been interested in children and helping and supporting them. I didn’t set out to be a head teacher, but is where I have ended up. It has been a natural progression.”