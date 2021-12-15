New head teacher for Port Elphinstone Primary School

Amelia Davies, new headteacher at Port Elphinstone School.

Mrs Davies moved to Scotland 20 years ago from the USA. She worked in higher education at Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen. After having her family, she decided to pursue a career in teaching.

She began this journey by volunteering as a parent helper at Port Elphinstone Primary School to gain experience. She enrolled on the Distance Learning Initial Teacher Education (DLITE) teaching programme following encouragement from staff at Port Elphinstone Primary School.

She completed her year-long probationary period at Oyne Primary School.

Since then Mrs Davies taught at Kinnellar Primary School, where she was an acting depute head both as a job-share and as maternity cover before becoming head teacher at Port Elphinstone Primary School.

Mrs Davies said: “I was really encouraged by the chat I had with the parents and the stakeholders about the journey Port Elphinstone School has been on and where they are going. I am really excited to go and be part of it now. This is the ideal next step that came at the right time.

“I think Port Elphinstone Primary School is a little hidden gem in Inverurie. It has a great multi-cultural community and a really unique setting and grounds.

"It is inside the community and the community has grown around it. It’s a great community. The parents and partners in the community always have positive things to say.”

Her priorities will include moving the school forward with its vision and values, ensure the school is continually improving, to provide consistency and stability, and Mrs Davies intends to be part of the community.

Cllr Gillian Owen, Aberdeenshire Council’s Education and Children’s Services Committee chair, said: “Many congratulations Amelia Davies! I am so pleased someone who has so many connections with Port Elphinstone Primary School is now the head teacher.