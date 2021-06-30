New headteacher at Keithhall Primary School

Nicole Scott has been appointed head teacher of Keithhall Primary School near Inverurie.

She was previously acting head teacher of Boddam Primary School. She will succeed Kathryn Lamb when she takes up her new post in August.

Mrs Scott said: “I was delighted to find out I was successful in becoming the head teacher of Keithhall Primary School. I love the situation of the school and the uniqueness of it. I am really excited about the opportunity for lots of outdoor learning. There is a good ethos to the school, it’s well placed and has a great atmosphere.”

Her priorities will initially be to get to know the staff, children and parents, to make herself part of the community and create an open dialogue with everybody.

Mrs Scott was a teacher at Tarves Primary School for many years. She took leadership roles within the school and drove forward improvements.

She worked as part of the Distance Learning Initial Teaching Education (DLITE) team for five years as an expressive arts teacher and was a lead practitioner in the Northern Alliance regional improvement collaborative, where as part of the team, she delivered the emerging literacy programme to primary schools across north-east Scotland.

Following her headship qualification, Mrs Scott chose to pursue a leadership role, securing an acting head teacher post at Cultercullen for a year before moving to Boddam Primary School where she was also acting head teacher covering a maternity post.

She said: “Providing the right opportunities and experiences for every child to succeed was the drive that persuaded me to become a teacher.

"From my own experience, I know the importance that a teacher can make on a child’s life and the positive impact that can have. I wanted to part of that process in ensuring that all children felt valued, supported and had every opportunity to reach their potential.”