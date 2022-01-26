New headteacher for Monymusk Primary School

Jill Moir, the new Head Teacher of Monymusk Primary School

She took up her new post on Monday, January 17.

Mrs Moir said: “I was absolutely delighted when I found out. I didn’t think it would happen as quick, but it has. Monymusk is a beautiful wee village. It is very similar to Chapel of Garioch School, where I was Head Teacher whilst on a two-year secondment. I am just delighted. I can’t wait to start.”

Her priorities will be to get to know the pupils, the staff, the parents and carers, and the community, helping the children to reach their potential, working on the pupils’ life skills, and ensuring the school’s vision, values and aims run through everything the school does.

Mrs Moir continued: “I was at Chapel of Garioch School for two years on a secondment and I absolutely loved it. There was a family atmosphere, great teamwork, just the whole ethos of the building, everybody knows everybody, and there is a great sense of achievement when the whole school does something. I am hoping I can do the same kind of work at Monymusk that I did at Chapel of Garioch over the last couple of years.”

She has experience in a senior leadership role through being a Depute Head at Gordon Primary School. “It’s a natural progression. I didn’t anticipate ever working in a small school because I had only ever taught in large schools but getting the opportunity to lead my own wee school, I discovered that I loved it and I wanted to continue doing that,” Mrs Moir said.

She added: “I have never wanted to do anything else. It has always been teaching that has been my number one passion. I have never ever waivered from that. It is not always easy, but I wouldn’t do anything else.”

After completing school, she undertook a four-year honours degree in education at Northern College in Aberdeen. She then taught at Skene Square School, also in the Granite City, for many years teaching every stage from primary one to primary seven.

She got married and started a family and then applied for a Depute Head post at Gordon Primary School in Huntly. She took up a two-year secondment at Chapel of Garioch School and then returned to Gordon Primary School.

Cllr Gillian Owen, Aberdeenshire Council’s Education and Children’s Services Committee chair, said: “Congratulations Jill Moir! All the best for your new role. I am sure she will be the perfect fit for Monymusk School. I am looking forward to the school going from strength to strength under her leadership.”