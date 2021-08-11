North-east pupils past and present share their stories

Charlotte’s Covid-19 letter to Ruby where she shares her experiences during lockdown.

Pupils reflected personally on the positives about lockdown and how it affected them and the impact of Covid-19 on their lives over the past year.

They also learnt about Anne Frank and the diary she kept whilst she and her family hid during the Second World War to avoid being sent to a concentration camp. Her diary inspired the pupils to write their own journals of life during the pandemic.

In his diary, one pupil reflected: “I really missed playing football. I played football yesterday with Harry, Fraser, Lewis and Ollie but I’m happy to be back in school because I can see everyone again. I haven’t been to the shop, but school is better than sitting in my room doing work. It’s like we have been in our houses for a dozen years.”

Another pupil said: “I am so glad we have gone back to school. Even though I liked doing my schoolwork at home it is so much better. Another terrible thing was I couldn’t see all my friends and I missed them loads. I was really excited and happy when I got to see them, and I felt like I hadn’t been apart.”

Essays that pupils at schools in Aberdeen wrote during the Second World War as part of an exam are available at Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire Archives.

They give a fascinating comparison between how children and young people felt then compared with children currently.

Cllr Gillian Owen, Aberdeenshire Council’s Education and Children’s Services Committee chair, said: “The letters written by pupils during the Second World War give a fascinating insight into how children and young people coped during that momentous time. I imagine that thanks to this time capsule generations in the future will read the many poems, stories, songs that present children and young people have written telling of how they came through similarly important times during the Coronavirus pandemic.”