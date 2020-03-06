North East Scotland College prepares to roll out the welcome mat for popular open events

North East Scotland College (NESCol) will provide a taste of campus life and an opportunity to find out more about the pathways on offer to students when it welcomes visitors to open events in Aberdeen and Fraserburgh this month.

Well attended by those who have already applied for a NESCol place as well as those considering courses, the sessions have become established as important fixtures on the College calendar.

On Saturday March 14, Aberdeen City Campus on the Gallowgate and Altens Campus will host an Open Day from 10am to 2pm. The college’s Aberdeen-based engineering, automotive and construction teaching facilities can be found at Altens Campus with everything else at City Campus.

A combined college and employer open evening will also be held at Fraserburgh Campus on Thursday, March 19 from 4pm–7pm.

Visitors to City Campus will be able to look around the studio theatre, take a tour of the TV and radio studios, gym, fitness suite and training restaurant as well as have the opportunity to see all the other teaching facilities on offer to students.

A representative from the Students Awards Agency for Scotland (SAAS) will be in attendance at City Campus to give advice on completing applications for HE funding and staff from the College’s student services team will be available to answer any other financial, childcare and additional learning support questions.

For those who need to organise somewhere to stay during their studies, several of Aberdeen’s private student accommodation providers will be in attendance.

For those who would like to learn at their own pace via distance learning or attend classes on a part-time basis, information and advice on a huge range of options will be available.

At Altens Campus, visitors will be able to tour the purpose-built facilities, meet teaching staff and ask for advice and information on the wide variety of courses taught there.

Neil Cowie, Principal of NESCol, said: “Our open days are an excellent opportunity for prospective students to find out more about the College and to sample the engaging and nurturing environment across all three of our campuses. Whether as a school leaver choosing the next step or an adult returner aiming to retrain and upskill, it’s important to have the chance to visit and talk in more detail about the exciting pathways we offer.

“College teams and partner organisations look forward to welcoming all those who join us for the open days in Aberdeen and Fraserburgh. They are always well attended and a really positive experience for prospective students, families and friends.”

At the Fraserburgh event, college lecturing teams and over 35 employers and exhibitors will be on hand to provide career advice, talk through suitable courses, university options plus discuss future job opportunities and current vacancies.

Campus tours will be available which will allow you to get a flavour of college life and take a good look at all the facilities available at the modern and vibrant campus, including the STEM Centre, training kitchens, salon and multi-purpose classrooms.

College staff will be available to offer advice and discuss the options available to support career aspirations across full and part-time courses, flexible home study options and modern apprenticeships. The Student Advice Centre team and SAAS will also be available to answer questions.

For further information on College courses and pathways visit https://www.nescol.ac.uk/ .