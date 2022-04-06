Presentation time for Inverurie Academy "Leaders In Sport"

Norman Wright of The Garioch Partnership with (L-R) Steven Strachan, Kieran Macdonald, Norman Wright, Harry Moir and Leoni Hart (not pictured is Freya Wilson)

To mark the occasion they were visited by Norman Wright of The Garioch Partnership, the local community group who have provided the programme with their distinctive red hooded tops over the past school year.

The programme was jointly developed between Active Schools staff in the Inverurie Network and the PE Department at Inverurie Academy in 2017 and has now seen twenty five pupils complete the programme, which consists of volunteering at extra-curricular sports and activities at the academy, at a number of the local Primary Schools and at local sports events.

A further eleven pupils are currently assisting with various sports and activities, with the next intake already being lined up for the new school year and taking advantage of the new facilities at Inverurie Community Campus.

This year’s presentation saw S6 pupils Steven Strachan, Kieran Macdonald, Harry Moir, Leoni Hart and Freya Wilson all complete their volunteering journey ahead of leaving the academy after the pending SQA examination period.

Steven’s journey is one that stands out, as he started as a Primary School participant in the Active School’s programme and continued at Inverurie Academy where, under the mentorship of the late Kenny Gibb, he progressed to become a talented Basketball leader and also had a key role supporting the Transition + and Transition Junior programmes for new S1 and new Primary 1 pupils respectively.

Combined with his love of Football, his volunteering at both Colony Park Football Club and his old Primary School at Kellands, has meant he has now reached the level where he will be able to secure the 500 hours award from The Saltire Awards.