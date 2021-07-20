Pupils demonstrate how they remained motivated during lockdown

Oyne School P7 pupils Tilly James and Amy Erbe and the rainbow which is made up of fingerprints of each pupil at the school.

The creative activities ranged from pupils writing a letter to the children of the future, writing and editing their own newspaper, designing murals, redesigning the school’s badge, writing poems and singing cheery songs.

Meldrum School pupils painted a mural on the playground which saw the everyone working together depicting the year, a rainbow for the NHS and the school’s badge.

A drone flying overhead tool a picture of the image so it can be shared with future generations.

Headteacher Carol Harper said: “It gave us a chance for the whole school to collaborate together on a piece of work whilst maintaining social distancing in our class bubbles.”

Pupils at Oyne School were also artistic.

Head teacher Lindsey McBride said: “We wanted to create something that was familiar like the school badge but different to symbolise the very unusual circumstances of this year.

"We wanted everyone to be included and it seemed fitting to include a rainbow as a symbol of better times ahead and so every child added their fingerprints.”

Aberdeenshire schools have also been working on exciting time capsule project. The initiative sees mementos and memories and experiences donated to a time capsule buried in Aberdeenshire, giving future generations an invaluable insight into life for children and young people during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Cllr Gillian Owen, Aberdeenshire Council’s Education and Children’s Services Committee chair, said: “There have been an array of fabulous submissions from our schools for the time capsule which give a fascinating glimpse into how children and young people have felt during the Coronavirus lockdowns.

"I would like to thank all schools for their submissions.”