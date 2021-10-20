Recognition for green fingered pupils

The pupils with Jim McColl.

Five senior boys were presented with certificates and pin badges for passing their Grow and Learn courses from the Royal Caledonian Horticultural Society.

Well known horticulturalist Jim McColl, former Honorary President of the Royal Caledonian Horticultural Society and former presenter of Beechgrove Garden, was the honoured guest at the ceremony.

Jim gave the young gardners a talk, presented the awards and enjoyed a small tour of the garden.

The pupils were excited to show Jim their hot composter.

There was a buzz of excitement among the pupils after so long without guests or events in the garden due to the pandemic and ongoing restrictions.

Pupil Darren greeted everyone and ensured they completed details for Track and Trace as parents were welcomed to the ceremony, with Mr Sievewright on hand to serve the guests with teas and coffees.

After the ceremony had finished, the boys were keen to show Jim the hot composter.

They had previously given it a good wash ready to show it off and Jim was impressed at the compost produced from canteen food waste and sawdust.

Jim McColl handed out the awards.

A big well done to all the pupils who passed the course!

The EAGer Bunch garden club meets every Friday at lunchtime.

The group aim to build a garden where they can grow lots of edible produce and encourage wildlife to visit their green space with flowers and habitat boxes.

The EAGer Bunch hope to enjoy eating the food they grow and sell some to help them buy more seeds to help their garden bloom.

As well as handing out the certificates, Jim also gave the group a talk.

The group has also raised £100 to help fund the peaceful Ellon Academy Memorial Garden.

The Memorial Garden will be created to remember loved ones lost at Ellon Academy.

The pandemic may have made fund-raising harder, yet at the same time the Memorial garden project has become more poignant and meaningful.

Their blog, which you can fund by visiting eagerbunch.blogspot.com/ will keep you up to date with what the EAGer Bunch have been up to, the Memorial Garden project and other Horticultural events taking place around Ellon Academy.

The pupils were delighted with their certificates and pins.