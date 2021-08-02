Results Helpline support for Aberdeenshire pupils

Help is available for pupils receiving their exam results.

The free helpline offers advice, information and guidance for young people and their parents and carers and the number to call is 0808 100 8000.

Around 145,000 pupils across the country will have their National, Highers and Advanced confirmed after receiving their provisional results earlier this summer.

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “The free helpline offers young people an excellent source of advice and guidance and I’d appeal to learners who have questions about their next steps to use this valuable resource. Whether it’s practical advice about options, or reassurance following SQA results, the advisers are ready to help.”

SDS’s Head of Career Information, Advice and Guidance Operations Sharon McIntyre said: “We know that receiving results has been a very different experience for young people and their families this year. It’s important to reassure them that whatever their confirmed results are, our advisers are there to provide support and expert advice on their options.”

This year’s Results Helpline will be open from:

- 8am-8pm on Tuesday, August 10 and Wednesday, August 11

- 9am-5pm on Thursday, August 12 and Friday, August 13

- 9am-5pm on Monday, August 16 to Wednesday, August 18

SDS’s expert careers advisers can discuss options and next steps including vacancies at UK universities and colleges, Clearing, Modern, Foundation and Graduate apprenticeships, jobs and volunteering.

This is the second year Peterhead-based careers adviser Elizabeth Bruce has volunteered to be part of the Results Helpline.

Elizabeth said: “This has been a year like no other for young people and it is important to recognise the challenges that’s meant for them and to reassure them that there are still options and opportunities for them. It’s equally important to let them know that whatever their results might be, our advice - as always - is don’t panic and we can help.”