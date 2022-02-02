Rothienorman Primary School welcomes new headteacher

Michelle Strachan, the new headteacher of Rothienorman Primary School

Mrs Strachan said: “I was delighted to be given the opportunity. I had been acting in the post for a few weeks beforehand so I had already in my mind started to think where I would like to progress with certain things. I was really excited to be given the opportunity and be able to run with these things that I had planned.”

Having initially studied an undergraduate degree in Marine Biology at Aberdeen University, it was the birth of her son that prompted Mrs Strachan to consider a career in teaching instead: “I got really fascinated with how he developed, his learning, and child development. During this time, I volunteered at a special school and youth clubs.”

She completed a post graduate degree in primary teaching also at the University of Aberdeen. She undertook her probationer year at Macduff Primary School then taught at Fyvie Primary School for a couple years before moving to Gordon Primary School where she taught P1 before becoming Depute Head there.

As well as teaching Mrs Strachan has completed post graduate courses in inclusion and autism and learning and she is in the process of completing her Into Headship course.

During her time at Rothienorman School Mrs Strachan has felt included and part of the team.

She said: “I was made to feel very welcome by the staff, the pupils and the families I had interacted with. That was really what made me want to stay on at Rothienorman School.”

Mrs Strachan added: “There are challenges in primary schools but these are totally outweighed by all the positives.

"I want the people to walk into Rothienorman Primary School feeling happy and welcome, and that we have this sense of connectedness with each other, with the pupils and with families.”