School bids farewell to Mrs Thompson

A Garioch school and nursery held a very special assembly last week to mark the retirement of a beloved member of staff.

Early years practitioner Una Thompson went to work at Port Elphinstone School for the last time on Friday, February 28.

Una has worked at the school for nearly 20 years.

The nursery facility opened at Port Elphinstone School in 2000 and Una has been part of the team since day one.

Speaking on her retirement Una said: “It hasn’t quite hit me yet but I will come back and visit everyone.

“Once I get my free bus pass I will send a postcard once a month to tell the children where I am going. I’ll write them stories, they will love that.”

She added: “I will miss everything about the job as I have absolutely loved it.

“The children are so special, every single one of them - they are awesome.

“Port Elphinstone is a wonderful little school, it’s a real community school.”

Commenting on the things she won’t miss Una said: “I won’t miss getting up at 6.30am every morning and the late shifts.”

Head teacher Nicola Boyle said Una would be a “huge miss” in the nursery.

She added: “We have a family feel at Port Elphinstone and the children know her so well.

“She was such a valuable part of the nursery team and we will really miss her.”

Una was given a number of gifts including a memories book and chocolate cake that she shared with everyone.