School pupils hit the right note with self-penned song

Let's here it for Eilidh Shannon on the saxaphone!

Classes from Daviot, Ellon, Fisherford, Old Rayne and Rayne North primary schools worked with Fèis Rois musicians this term on a traditional music project called Traditional Transitions.

The project was run in partnership with Live Life Aberdeenshire and funded through the Scottish Government’s Youth Music Initiative.

Classes were set the challenge of writing a collaborative song about transitions in life and what they are proud of about their local area.

The pupils wrote song lyrics, filmed video clips and recorded sounds as part of a weekly online programme of music. The new song, named ‘Fit Like The Day!’, is the result of the work produced by all the schools and it has been recorded by local folk singer, Iona Fyfe.

Young instrumentalists from Auchterellon Primary, Logie Durno School, Meldrum Academy, Daviot Primary and Rayne North Primary recorded the instrumental parts for the newly written song and made their own video clips for the accompanying music video.

Rachael Duff from Fèis Rois said: “The schools and pupils have done an amazing job at capturing their favourite things about Aberdeenshire, as well as sharing some lovely, positive, messages about transition.