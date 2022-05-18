Schools recognised with Eco-Schools Green Flag Award status

Kintore Primary is one of ten schools in Aberdeenshire awarded a Green Flag.

All the schools took part in a variety of fantastic litter-busting and climate action activities including litter picks, litter surveys, recycling and community clean ups.

Through the Eco-Schools Scotland programme, Keep Scotland Beautiful aims to make action to tackle climate change and environmental awareness an intrinsic part of the life and ethos of schools, for both pupils and for staff. The programme provides a framework to engage the wider school community in climate action aligned with the purposes of Curriculum for Excellence and Learning for Sustainability.

To complete the Green Flag journey each school has a choice of ten topics to engage with, from climate action, to food and the environment, to litter, to energy. The schools also choose one of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals to link their Eco-Schools work to.

Catherine Gee, Deputy Chief Executive of Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “I’d like to congratulate the Eco-Committee, pupils and staff who have stepped up to play their part in combatting climate change and achieve their Green Flag Award. It’s great to hear about the progress schools have made towards their Green Flags – up and down the country, pupils and staff are working hard growing, litterpicking and learning.”