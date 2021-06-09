Student project has goat potential

Georgina Milne was part of the team who put forward a proposal for a co-operative goat meat business.

Third year student Georgina Milne, 20, from Oyne, near Insch, was part of a team of Rural Business Management students from SRUC’s Craibstone campus in Aberdeen who were awarded i-pads from Converge - which works in collaboration with Scotland’s universities to uncover emerging spinouts and start-ups - after winning the Group Business Planning competition.

The students were asked to choose a farm, food or business product/service and investigate the benefits of forming a marketing or purchasing co-operative before preparing a detailed development and marketing plan for their proposed co-op.

The students put forward a proposal for a co-operative goat meat business for North-East Scotland, with 30 founder members dedicating part of their farms to the production of kids.

In their report, they described goat meat as the UK’s fastest-growing meat market and wrote: “Goat is a very healthy meat with lots of flavour and a growing restaurant and home-cooking market, so North-East Goat Meat has the potential to become very lucrative for its members in time.”

Teresa Shutter, Head of Innovation Hub at SRUC, who judged the competition, said: “Many congratulations to the four finalist groups who presented thoroughly-researched market opportunities, and especially to the North-East Goat Meat Co-operative for their excellent business plan.

"I was impressed by all the finalists’ high standard of work and am proud to have such innovative and business-minded students at SRUC.”

Derek Waddell, interim director of Converge, said: “As Scotland’s largest company creation programme for the university sector, Converge is delighted to support SRUC’s business plan competition.

"We congratulate the winners and wish all participants the very best of luck as they pursue their business ideas.”