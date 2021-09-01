Students secure £33k for local charities

Meldrum Academy helped give Grampian Autistic Society a £3000 boost.

The 11 schools committed to The Wood Foundation programme which sees young people work in teams to identify social issues impacting their communities and the charities addressing them.

They then develop creative presentations in a bid to secure their school’s £3000 grant.

Ellon Academy raised money for Aberdeen in Recovery and Meldrum Academy helped give Grampian Autistic Society a boost.

The top three social issues securing YPI funding this year were support for those facing health and ability conditions, services to address mental health and wellbeing, and action to tackle poverty in Scotland’s communities.

Ali MacLachlan, UK Director at The Wood Foundation, said: “Young people raising awareness of social issues and ensuring this vital funding reached communities at a time of acute need is so important.

“We are incredibly proud of the dedication and commitment shown by schools and students to ensure this important learning and funding opportunity continued with such vigour despite all the challenges of the school year from Covid-19.

“Giving young people a platform and a voice to lead their learning and make a difference to the issues they saw first-hand locally took on additional significance in a year when so much autonomy was taken away."

Ali added: “We have been blown away by many of the presentations and have great hope that our young people are an exciting force for change.”

Since it was launched in Scotland in 2008, the active citizenship programme YPI has been responsible for more than £5m being granted to local charities championed by young people.

It is Scotland’s largest independent initiative being delivered in education, having empowered more than 230,000 young people to advocate for causes they care passionately about while developing vital skills.