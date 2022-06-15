Success for Gray’s School of Art Class of 2022

Gray's winner of the Principal's Award for Fine Art, Emmajane Kingaby. (Photo: Martin Parker Photography)

Gray’s inspiring launch event included a live band, DJ and award ceremony for students, staff and the community at Gray’s who gathered together to celebrate the first physical degree show in three years.

Dean for Gray’s School of Art, Libby Curtis and RGU Principal, Professor Steve Oliver presented a new collection of awards called the Principal’s Design & Fine Art Awards which are funded by RGU’s Art & Heritage Collection, marking a move away from industry sponsorship.

The awards celebrate outstanding talent selected from across the Painting, Contemporary Art Practice, Communication Design, Fashion & Textiles, Three-Dimensional Design and Photography courses.

Winner of the Principal’s Award for Fine Art is Emmajane Kingaby from Collieston, who studied Contemporary Art Practice.

She said: “I’m in shock and am absolutely overwhelmed! It’s such an honour.

"Now that I’m coming to the end of my journey at Gray’s, I don’t want it to end but I feel at least part of my work will remain here in RGU’s Art & Heritage Collection, which is fantastic.”

Dean for Gray’s School of Art, Libby Curtis said: “I’d like to say a massive congratulations to all our hard-working students who are graduating this year and to those who have won awards. It is a real celebration and coming together at a pivotal moment in our students’ careers.

“The standard of work at this year’s degree show is extremely high with prizes being awarded to many students.

"The past two years have been challenging for everyone and it is so exciting to be back together to showcase the talent we have at Gray’s.

"I am so proud of all our students who are exhibiting.”

Members of the public can visit Gray’s Degree Show until Saturday, June 18.

An online directory will also be available highlighting work from each of the student's exhibiting.