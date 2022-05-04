Tipperty School flies its seventh Green Flag

This is a fantastic achievement, and staff and pupils are all very proud that the school has achieved this level of Green Flag award.

The pupils have been involved in working towards the Green Flag application taking part in activities including the weekly Gardening group, a “One Planet Picnic” organised by the Rotakids, recycling initiatives organised by the Eco Group, Junior Road Safety Officers (JRSO), Bikeability sessions, work on conservation in the school grounds and working towards the John Muir award. The children have also recently been working with Newburgh Worms to understand more about how food waste can be recycled. The Eco Group will now continue working towards their 8th Green Flag.