Trees planted to commemorate Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee

The Vice Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire, with pupils and staff at Tipperty School

The Green Canopy ceremony is one of several events across Aberdeenshire and beyond marking this most remarkable milestone of The Queen’s reign, which began in 1952.

The Vice Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire was joined by head teacher Claire-Anne Buchan, teachers, and pupils during the tree planting ceremony on Monday, January 31.

Ms Buchan said: “It was an honour to welcome the Vice Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire, Joanna, Marchioness of Aberdeen to our school. The children were really excited about this special event.

“The trees will not only act as a symbol of Her Majesty The Queen’s enduring reign but they will also be useful for outdoor learning and help the environment.”

There are several Green Canopy three planting ceremonies taking place at schools across Aberdeenshire to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

To celebrate this unprecedented anniversary, events and initiatives will take place throughout the year, culminating in a four day UK bank holiday weekend from June 2-5.