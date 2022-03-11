Uryside School pupils' first chapter of careers advice

Children from Uryside School with copies of the 'We can Build' book.

The homebuilder – currently building at Osprey Heights and Westburn Gardens – donated a class bundle of ‘We Can Build’ books to the school, marking the 25th anniversary of World Book Day.

Written by graduates on Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ two-year development programme, ASPIRE, the story takes children on the journey of building a home through the lens of various professions in the housebuilding industry.

It aims to introduce young learners to each element of the new build construction industry and sustainability in construction as well as inspiring the next generation of architects, engineers and site managers.

Marcy Curran (9) with her copy of 'We can Build', donated by Barratt Homes.

David Palmer, North Scotland Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Scotland, said: “There’s no better people in our business to write the book than the young graduates who have just entered the industry and are passionate about sharing their learnings with the next generation.

“Construction isn’t just about building, there’s something for everyone. From marketing and sales to architecture and project management, it’s a rewarding and varied career – and at the end of the day you’ve helped make an important contribution to local communities.