Aberdeenshire residents called on to celebrate their favourite Scottish sights in fundraising challenge

Stewart Lamb Cromar with his Lego challenge

With the pandemic making staycations a preferred option for many Scots this year, it’s the perfect opportunity for residents to celebrate what they love most about Scotland with their own unique ‘Sight for Sight’ challenge.

From a physical activity set at a much-loved Scottish spot to a themed creative challenge at home, every ‘Sight for Sight’ fundraiser can help make a difference to the lives of people with vision loss.

Kerry Lindsay, Sight Scotland head of fundraising, said: “Every hour in Scotland, someone starts to lose their sight.

Sight Scotland Senior Fundraiser Kirsty Smith

"The pandemic has further highlighted the challenges many blind and partially sighted people face in the community, with many experiencing additional challenges such as difficulties with social distancing and increased social isolation.

“With our fantastic fundraisers’ support, our new Family Wellbeing Service can be there for people with sight loss now and into the future as the number of people affected by sight loss in Scotland increases.

“You can be as creative as you like with your Sight Scotland ‘Sight for Sight’ fundraiser.

"From golfing challenges at your favourite Scottish course and Munro treks, to Highland cow-themed cake bakes – we can’t wait to celebrate all things Scottish with you this summer!”

Life-long Lego fan, Stewart Lamb Cromar took on a unique ‘Sight for Sight’ challenge for Sight Scotland this spring by creating a mini Lego build of the University of Edinburgh’s Main Library in just 100 bricks.

Stewart, who has sight loss himself, said: “Sight Scotland do an incredible job empowering people with sight loss and blindness, but they also raise awareness of what can be a hidden disability.

"My Sight for Sight fundraiser was a fantastic opportunity to make a positive out of my own sight loss, having fun along the way and connecting with some fantastic new people!”