Aldi introduces new measures to support colleagues and customers

Aldi has set out a series of new measures that will help it to ensure the necessary level of support and protection is available to its thousands of colleagues and millions of customers.

They include steps to improve the availability of products in-store and to protect against the risks of infection.

As of Friday, March 20, all store daily opening hours have been shortened slightly to close at 8pm every day until further notice. This is to provide additional rest for Aldi colleagues and to enable stores to be stocked and at their best every day. Sunday opening hours in Scotland have changed to 9am to 6pm.

Clear screens will be installed at all Aldi checkouts in the UK to protect colleagues and customers. They will be rolled out from this week (March 23) to more than 7,000 till points. Aldi is also advising its colleagues and customers to observe Government advice on social distancing in stores.

Aldi is also supporting a new fundraising drive by Age UK to support isolated and vulnerable older people, following the £250,000 donation it made to the charity last week.