Buggyfit gives new mums the perfect platform to return to fitness

New mums are being encouraged to go along to their nearest Buggyfit class.

Fitness trainer, Michelle Moles runs Buggyfit weekly exercise classes in Alford, Kintore, Inverurie, Oldmeldrum and Ellon.

She said: “I am extremely passionate about mums getting back into fitness and the positive effect it can have on our physical and mental fitness.

“After being a client of Buggyfit myself before I joined as an instructor, I found the classes to be a great way to embrace the outdoors, increase energy and post-natal fitness levels in a positive, friendly environment, as well as giving mums the chance to meet other like-minded mums.

"So why not give it a try? I promise you won’t look back!”

Buggyfit founder and mum-of-two, Emma Redding, said: “We really want new mums to feel comfortable getting back into exercise after the birth of baby - trust me, I know what it’s like!

"Whatever your postnatal stage, our exercise programme has something to suit everyone.

She added: “All Buggyfit trainers up and down the country are actively helping to empower and motivate mums to take a little time each week to focus on themselves, and the beauty of it is baby can come along too!”

Along with Buggyfit, Emma also created Buggyfit at home – the ‘at home’ programme with the same ethos and care in creation, alongside specialist women’s health physiotherapist, Megan Vickers

Both are ideal for women looking to get back to fitness after the birth of their baby, grow fitter and stronger, while having fun.

Buggyfit classes take place at:

Halforest Drive Playpark, Kintore – Tuesday, 9.30am Kellands Park, Inverurie – Monday and Saturday, 9.30am Pleasure Park, Oldmeldrum – Friday, 9.30am Gordon Park, Ellon – Wednesday, 9.30am

To find out more about Buggyfit classes in your local area, visit: www.buggyfit.co.uk/