Clan CEO is set to hand over the reins to Fiona

Clan CEO Dr Colette Backwell (left) will hand over the reins of the North-east cancer charity to Fiona Fernie. (Photo: Michal Wachucik)

A born and bred Highlander and alumna of the University of Aberdeen, Fiona has a background in commercial development, spending 10 years at Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce.

Fiona joined Clan as Head of Income Generation & Business Development in 2017 and has transformed Clan’s commercial approach to income generation.

This, alongside her active role as part of the management team, helped equip Clan to positively respond to the challenges of Covid-19.

Fiona also led the recent ‘Light the North’ project across the North-east, Moray, Orkney and Shetland, raising awareness for Clan and over £300,000.

Fiona said: “I am delighted to be appointed as CEO. Having been with the charity for almost five years and having learned so much from Colette during that time. I have many personal aspirations as to how we grow our vital service delivery for individuals and families across the North-east of Scotland, Moray, Orkney & Shetland.

“We have an outstanding team of people with a passion for our charity, our values and our purpose and I am excited to see what we can achieve collectively over the coming years.”

Dr Backwell said that while she was excited at the prospect of new adventures, this was tinged with sadness at leaving her role with Clan, but she was delighted at the appointment of Fiona as her successor.

"It is with pride and confidence that I hand over the leadership of this great charity to Fiona in March,” said Dr Backwell. “By the time I leave I will have held the position for six and a half wonderful years.”

Dr Backwell added: “I am incredibly proud of what has been achieved against the most difficult environment and of our collective impact on the lives of cancer patients and their families, truly making a difference to thousands of people experiencing the traumas associated with a cancer diagnosis.