Clan's sculpture trail is ready to Light the North

Clan's Light The North art trail - which runs for 10 weeks - features 50 lighthouse sculptures.

Over the last week, the cancer charity delivered the 50 lighthouses to their new homes with the help of haulage company Colin Lawson Transport Ltd.

In partnership with Wild in Art, who helped deliver Oor Wullie's Big Bucket Trail in 2019, local charity Clan Cancer Support hopes that Light The North can provide a ‘light in the dark’ for people affected by cancer.

Fiona, Clan's Project Director for Light the North, said: "After two years of hard work, we're delighted to launch Light the North! We can't wait to take you on a journey across the North-east and Northern Isles to discover our lighthouses.

"For the next ten weeks, you'll see artwork from professional artists, community groups and schools that have been inspired by lighthouses, the sea, our local communities and more. Fifty 2.5 metre lighthouses and 90 smaller lighthouses will be on display, giving you plenty to collect and enjoy on the trail!"

Clan has received support from across the business community, with all 50 lighthouses sponsored by organisations across the country.

Fiona said: "It has been an incredibly challenging year for everyone, which is why it has been so humbling to have the support of so many businesses who have sponsored lighthouses, volunteered and gifted their expertise.”

The trail will encourage people from across the region to get out and explore the sculptures while helping raise awareness for Clan's cancer support services.

The Light the North trail runs across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Orkney and Shetland.

"Not only will you be able to see all the fantastic artwork, but you'll also be helping to support Clan Cancer Support,” said Fiona. “We've often heard people affected by cancer describe Clan as a 'light in the dark' during their cancer journey, making the symbology of lighthouses the perfect fit for the trail.

“The lighthouse trail is a great way to get out there to support a cherished local charity and reconnect with the beautiful people and communities we have across the north-east and Northern Isles.”