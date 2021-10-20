Co-op helps raise awareness of menopause and pelvic floor health

The event allowed women to find out more about menopause and pelvic floor health.

Barbara Last, Co-op Ellon member pioneer, along with colleague Vicky Prendergast organised the event after talking with friends and colleagues going through early menopause.

When researching further Barbara was shocked to learn that 1 in 10 women leave employment due to menopause. And 1 in 4 women consider leaving employment due to menopause.

A total of 85 women joined the event to hear Dr Heather Currie, MBE, from menopause matters.

Dr Currie is a gynaecologist with NHS Dumfries & Galloway, trustee and previous chair from the British Menopause Society and founder of www.menopausematters.co.uk.

She spoke about menopause, symptoms, options and managing menopause at work.

Then the women heard from Fiona Morris, a physiotherapist who works for NHS Grampian and founder of www.physioandpilatesco.com based in Oldmeldrum.

Fiona covered the importance of good pelvic floor health with a slant on menopause.

Both speakers’ talks were incredibly informative, followed by an interactive Q&A session.

Barbara said: “We are so thankful to both Dr Heather Currie and Fiona Morris for giving their time and expertise. Having 85 women attend this event and allowing them to feel empowered to know more about managing their menopause and pelvic floor health is a good thing.

"We’ve already been approached by more women who missed the event, expressing an interest in another event. This only continues to highlight the importance of talking about menopause and pelvic floor health.”

Speaking about the planned menopause specialist service to be rolled out across all Scottish NHS Boards, Dr Currie said: “The majority of women will access menopause support via primary care. However, having this service will provide extra menopause help when necessary.”