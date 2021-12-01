Community nurses receive Queen’s Nurse award

Each nurse received a Queen’s Nurse badge designed by Silversmiths Ortak, a certificate signed by QNIS Patron HM The Queen and a specifically commissioned Harris Tweed sash or tie.

In a ceremony last Wednesday evening, the selected professionals received the honour of being made Queen’s Nurse – a title which lapsed for several years before the awards were reintroduced to Scotland in 2017.

Nurses are selected as a result of employer nomination, and subsequent panel interviews for their clinical expertise and compassionate care.

Each nurse then goes on to take part in a nine-month development programme run by the Queen’s Nursing Institute Scotland (QNIS).

Among the awardees were Danielle McLeod, district nursing team lead with NHS Grampian; Kerry Anderson NHS Grampian nurse consultant learning disabilities and Frances Nice a health visitor with NHS Grampian.

She said: “Before the programme, I had a tendency to be quite shy.

"I remember my granny telling me she was a Queen’s Nurse and saying it proudly.

"The programme has given me confidence, and an awareness of my own professional skills. Now I get to say it proudly too.”

Frances added: "I am a Queen’s Nurse.“