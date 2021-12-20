People who get Covid after vaccination have ‘super immunity’, study claims

Fully vaccinated who get Covid infection later have ‘super immunity’, says study (Getty Images)

People who get infected with Covid after being fully vaccinated may obtain 'super immunity' with high levels of antibodies, a new study claims.

The research assessed 26 vaccinated staff members at Oregon Health and Science University who had breakthrough coronavirus infections compared with vaccinated staff who did not get Covid-19.

According to study author Fikadu Tafesse, a microbiology and immunology professor at OHSU in Portland, Oregon, the vaccinated group who caught Covid-19 after their jab saw a surge in antibodies, as high as 2,000 per cent.

He said: "The increases were substantial.

"Up to a 1,000 per cent increase and sometimes up to 2,000 per cent, so it's really high immunity.

"It's almost 'super immunity'."

"What we're saying is, we know life happens. If you happen to be exposed to the virus, you'll have this amazing immune response."

Dr Monica Gandhi, a Professor of Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, (UCSF) commented on the study, saying: "This is one of the first that shows a breakthrough infection following vaccination generates stronger immunity than prior infection or vaccination alone."

Soaring Covid infections

The findings come as new Covid-19 infections continue to soar in the UK, with almost 83,000 cases recorded on Sunday (19 December).

It is now expected that stricter measures could be put in place in England this week in a bid to minimise further spread.

The Prime Minister is understood to be considering three options to address the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, including limits on household mixing over Christmas, to a full country-wide lockdwon.