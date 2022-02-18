Test and collect locations w/c February 21
Aberdeenshire Council continues to work with NHS Grampian to make Community Lateral Flow Testing available for people across Aberdeenshire without covid symptoms on a voluntary, no appointment basis.
Testing takes place at certain key locations and a collect only service in many other communities across Aberdeenshire.
Find out more by visiting www.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/covid-19/
Free home testing kits can also be ordered online at www.nhsgrampian.org/covid-19/covidtesting/
You can also order lateral flow tests by calling free on 119 - 7am - 11pm daily.
Monday, February 21
Peterhead, Maiden Street Car Park, 10am – 3.30pm
Stonehaven, Market Square, (Collect Only), 10am – 3.30pm
Huntly, Asda, (Collect Only), 10am – 12noon
Alford, Montgarrie Road Car Park, (Collect Only), 1.30pm – 3.30pm
Newburgh, Trellis Café, (Collect Only), 10am – 12noon
Kintore, Forest Road Car Park, (Collect Only), 1pm – 3.30pm
Rothienorman, Rothienorman Car Park, (Collect Only), 10am – 12noon
Kellockbank, Near Insch, (Collect Only), 1pm – 3.30pm
Tuesday, February 22
Ellon, Old Academy Car Park, 10am – 3.30pm
Westhill, Shopping Centre, (Collect Only), 10am – 3.30pm
Portlethen, Asda, (Collect Only), 10am – 3.30pm
Turriff, Fire Station (Collect Only), 10am – 12noon
Fyvie, Main Street, (Collect Only), 1pm – 3.30pm
Wednesday, February 23
Inverurie, Burn Lane Car Park, 10am – 3.30pm
Stonehaven, Market Square, (Collect Only), 10am – 3.30pm
Fraserburgh, Asda, (Collect Only), 10am – 3.30pm
Ballater, Church Square Car Park, (Collect Only), 10am – 12noon
Banchory, Bellfield Park, (Collect Only), 1.30pm – 3.30pm
Thursday, February 24
Peterhead, Maiden Street Car Park 10am – 3.30pm
Portlethen, Asda, (Collect Only), 10am – 3.30pm
Oldmeldrum, Market Square, (Collect Only), 10am – 3.30pm
Huntly, Asda, (Collect Only), 10am – 12noon
Banff, Trinity Car Park, (Collect Only), 1pm – 3.30pm
Friday, February 25
Fraserburgh, Asda, 10am – 3.30pm
Westhill, Shopping Centre, (Collect Only), 10am – 3.30pm
Inverurie, Burn Lane Car Park, (Collect Only), 10am – 3.30pm
Ellon, Market Street Shelter, (Collect Only), 10am – 3pm.
You do not need an appointment to take a lateral flow test at a Mobile Community Testing Centre.
You should not attend any of these centres if you:
– Have COVID-19 symptoms
– Have had a positive test in the last 90 days
– Are currently self-isolating as a close contact