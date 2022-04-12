Could you volunteer with Penumbra Mental Health?

It aims to address issues such as social isolation and promotes wellbeing, participation and inclusion, physical exercise and self-management.

A key part of the service will be developing a network of Peer Volunteers who can help connect people into meaningful community resources and activities across the shire.

David Beedie, volunteer coordinator for Penumbra Mental Health, said: "We’re really excited to be welcoming Peer Volunteers on to our team for this new service across Aberdeenshire! We know that people with lived experience will always make the difference. That’s why a really important part of our service is developing networks of Peer Volunteers who can play a meaningful role in people’s mental health journeys. Volunteers will help the people we support to feel confident and able to join in with activities or pursue interests that they may otherwise not feel able to”.

Peer Volunteers will use their lived experience to support people accessing the service

"Our Peer Volunteers will use insight from their own experience of living with or managing a mental health issue to support other people on their journey. Our Peer Volunteers will form a network across the region who can be a vital link to the community for people accessing our service. our Peer Volunteers will inspire hope that recovery is possible, because they’ve been there.

"The good news is, we'll provide all training and people will be joining our friendly, supportive and inclusive team. All we ask for is people's time, kindness and compassion!"

People aged 18 + can apply by emailing [email protected]