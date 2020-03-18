Ellon Cinema is the next venue to be caught up in the Coronavirus pandemic.

As a result of the recent government guidance on the restrictions of places where gatherings take place, Ellon Cinema is closing its doors.

The Cinema is no exception to the current health security measure being put in place around the country and along with other similar venues, the management committe has taken the decision to close the Victoria Hall for an undetermined period of time.

A spokesman said: “We hope that this will not be too long but by all accounts, its likely to be months rather than weeks.

“Therefore the cinema event on Sunday has been cancelled and the Michael and Alfie Boe concert due to be screened on April 5 has been postponed until either September 12 (evening) or/and Sunday, September 13 (afternoon) and we will be keeping you informed once the booking has been confirmed.

“Advance ticket purchase sales will be refunded in due course.”