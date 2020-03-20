Exams cancelled for Scottish pupils

Deputy First Minister John Swinney confirmed yesterday that the exam diet will not go ahead this year.

Instead, The Scottish Qualifications Authority will put in place a certification model using coursework, teacher assessment of estimated grades and prior attainment.

Local authorities are taking measures to protect vulnerable children who rely on schools for hot meals or a safe and supportive environment while children of key workers will have continuing access to learning or childcare

Mr Swinney said: “My priorities are to ensure the health and wellbeing of our children, young people and staff, and to maintain teaching and learning wherever this is possible, guided by the advice of the Chief Medical Officer and public health experts.

“Teaching, learning and support will continue – albeit in different ways for different groups of children. For the majority, this will be through distance learning and online learning, with different forms of on-going contact with teachers rather than in-school, face-to-face. Teachers and other staff who are well will continue to be working.

“For vulnerable children and those who have parents or carers employed as key workers, local authorities are developing approaches to support them. We will not cut adrift vulnerable young people who often rely on school life for hot meals or for a safe, nurturing and supportive environment.

“Parents are not expected to be a teacher or to recreate the school day - your school will be giving you some resources and suggestions as your first port of call.

“It is a measure of the gravity of the challenge we now face that the exams will not go ahead this year. With the support of the wider education system, a credible certification model can be put in place in the that can command confidence in the absence of the exam diet – to ensure that young people in our schools and colleges who through no fault of their own are unable to sit exams, are not disadvantaged.”

Banff and Buchan MSP Stewart Stevenson said the decision was a measure of the seriousness of the situation we face.

“I know it has been no easy decision, but I hope that this announcement will provide some clarity to parents and children in the North-east.

“If anyone has specific concerns please get in touch with me or my office- we stand ready to help anyone affected.

"Help and advice is also available for parents and carers concerned with Children’s 1st offering an online and telephone support at 08000 28 22 33 or www.children1st.org.uk/parentline.”